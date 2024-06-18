Cape ANN Savings Bank Grows Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $980,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,074 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $242,757,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,448,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,923,000 after acquiring an additional 797,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,953,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,564,000 after acquiring an additional 600,804 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,403. The stock has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

