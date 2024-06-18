Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,413 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REX. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in REX American Resources by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Fisher sold 4,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $246,104.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,576.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,597 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

REX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of REX American Resources in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of REX American Resources stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.15. 105,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,012. The stock has a market cap of $790.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average is $48.49. REX American Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $60.78.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The energy company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $161.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

