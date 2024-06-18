Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Takes $292,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 938 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,228 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,062,000 after purchasing an additional 962,987 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 261.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,022,000 after purchasing an additional 448,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,503,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,674,006,000 after buying an additional 384,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $4.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.38. 859,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,888. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.77 and a fifty-two week high of $327.36. The stock has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,757,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,778,299. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $310,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,144 shares in the company, valued at $21,155,986.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,757,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,778,299. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,334 shares of company stock valued at $18,525,914 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

