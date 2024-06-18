Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 362 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,299,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150,358 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,618,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,920,000 after buying an additional 2,729,382 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,039,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,172,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,506 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,883,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,745 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.38. The company had a trading volume of 157,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,137. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $60.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $849.65 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $229,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,970,420.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $3,001,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,949,535.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $229,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,970,420.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,762. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Further Reading

