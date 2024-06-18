Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 168 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ADP traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,025. The stock has a market cap of $100.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.18.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.
ADP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
