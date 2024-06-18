Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,721,000 after purchasing an additional 684,749 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,525,000 after buying an additional 677,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,106,000 after acquiring an additional 516,054 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock traded up $5.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.89. 600,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,071. The company has a market cap of $154.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $436.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.