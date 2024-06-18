Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $590.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Cable One alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cable One

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

In other Cable One news, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $369.98 per share, with a total value of $369,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,958.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cable One by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 43.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Stock Up 0.9 %

CABO stock opened at $363.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Cable One has a 1-year low of $332.94 and a 1-year high of $749.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $383.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.78 by ($2.67). Cable One had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cable One will post 32.41 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.