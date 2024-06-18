Burkett Financial Services LLC Invests $35,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.37. 1,850,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,405. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.19. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

