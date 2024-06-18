BMO Capital Markets Trims National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Target Price to C$115.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$121.00 to C$115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NA. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$113.92.
Get Our Latest Research Report on NA
National Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.2 %
Insider Activity at National Bank of Canada
In related news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 324 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, with a total value of C$37,648.80. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than National Bank of Canada
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.