BMO Capital Markets Trims National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Target Price to C$115.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$121.00 to C$115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NA. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$113.92.

Shares of TSE:NA traded up C$1.24 on Tuesday, hitting C$107.45. 655,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,446. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$113.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$107.26. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$84.27 and a 1-year high of C$118.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 324 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, with a total value of C$37,648.80. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

