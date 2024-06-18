Benchmark Raises HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target to $245.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $185.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $229.00) on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.67.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEI stock opened at $227.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HEICO has a 52-week low of $155.42 and a 52-week high of $229.30.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $955.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.24 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HEICO will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $243,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at $29,953,559.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 10.7% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 114.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 8.6% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 5,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth about $6,908,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth about $5,010,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

