Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.12

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 6912428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

