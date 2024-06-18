Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.23.

BALL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Ball alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ball

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.08. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ball has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ball will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ball announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 114.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,057,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,347,000 after buying an additional 2,162,167 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 48.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Ball by 307.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 70,685 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Ball by 1.4% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 36,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Ball in the first quarter valued at $12,292,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.