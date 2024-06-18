B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Duke Energy by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock traded down $1.56 on Monday, hitting $100.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,912,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,576. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.01. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

