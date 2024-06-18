B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,006 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Up 2.4 %

ABNB traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.50. 5,157,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,438,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $113.24 and a one year high of $170.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,612 shares of company stock valued at $59,476,075 over the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

