B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 21,129 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,129 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of QQQM stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.61. 1,337,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $200.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.16.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

