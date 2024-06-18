B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 11,546 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,546 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $44.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,280,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,142,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.51. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $47.19.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

