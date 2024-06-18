B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,997 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 40,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,628. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.51. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

