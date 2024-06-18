B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.95 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 26,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.61, for a total transaction of $8,497,444.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,244,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.3 %

CrowdStrike stock traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $390.43. 4,605,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,726,291. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $394.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 736.66, a PEG ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.38.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

