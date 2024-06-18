B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 428 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Stryker Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SYK traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $344.72. The company had a trading volume of 815,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,890. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.40. The stock has a market cap of $131.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

