B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,976 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 129,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of STWD stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 973,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,792. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.13%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

