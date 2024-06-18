AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Short Interest Update

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the May 15th total of 7,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,699,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.50. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $80.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

