ANDY (ANDY) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $174.55 Million

ANDY (ANDY) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, ANDY has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ANDY token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ANDY has a market cap of $174.55 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ANDY

ANDY was first traded on March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. ANDY’s official website is www.boysclubandy.com. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc.

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00018124 USD and is down -16.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $7,514,320.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

