Analysts Set American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) PT at $95.75

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Woodmark

Insider Activity at American Woodmark

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

In other American Woodmark news, Director Philip D. Fracassa bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in American Woodmark by 67.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in American Woodmark by 3.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 155.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in American Woodmark during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 66.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

AMWD opened at $81.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.64. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $104.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $453.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.80 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.43%. On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.