AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Short Interest Update

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the May 15th total of 64,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
AmpliTech Group Stock Performance
Shares of AMPG opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. AmpliTech Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.59.
AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 47.51%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmpliTech Group
AmpliTech Group Company Profile
AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.
