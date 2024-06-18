AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Short Interest Update

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the May 15th total of 64,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

AmpliTech Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMPG opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. AmpliTech Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.59.

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 47.51%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AmpliTech Group stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in shares of AmpliTech Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMPG Free Report ) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 1.08% of AmpliTech Group worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

