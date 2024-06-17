Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $877,406.25 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at $44,031,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Walmart Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $67.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $67.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. HSBC increased their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.
Get Our Latest Analysis on WMT
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.