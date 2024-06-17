Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $877,406.25 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at $44,031,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $67.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $67.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. HSBC increased their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

