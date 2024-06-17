Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTCGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund stock opened at $76.45 on Monday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $70.30 and a twelve month high of $77.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.02.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTC. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

