USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Short Interest Down 16.9% in May

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the May 15th total of 55,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

USCB Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

USCB opened at $12.09 on Monday. USCB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $237.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.38.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that USCB Financial will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USCB Financial Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. USCB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other USCB Financial news, CFO Robert B. Anderson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $35,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,469.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert B. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $60,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,219.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Anderson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $35,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,408 shares in the company, valued at $850,469.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 36,789 shares of company stock worth $425,297. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in USCB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in USCB Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 71,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in USCB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,016,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in USCB Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 58,365 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

