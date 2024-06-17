USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Major Shareholder Myron W. Wentz Sells 13,496 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 13,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $607,724.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,864,345 shares in the company, valued at $354,131,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $44.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.23. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $856.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
