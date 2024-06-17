USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Major Shareholder Myron W. Wentz Sells 13,496 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 13,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $607,724.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,864,345 shares in the company, valued at $354,131,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $44.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.23. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $856.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38,533 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 785,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,089,000 after purchasing an additional 23,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,323,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 337,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,083,000 after purchasing an additional 145,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

