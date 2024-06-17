The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 136,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On York Water

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in York Water by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of York Water by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of York Water by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of York Water by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 815,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of York Water by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

York Water Price Performance

Shares of YORW stock opened at $35.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. York Water has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $514.88 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.63.

York Water Dividend Announcement

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. York Water had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $17.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Analysts predict that York Water will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2108 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

