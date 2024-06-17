The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Raimond Diederik Sells 10,077 Shares

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Raimond Diederik sold 10,077 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.85, for a total value of C$1,318,575.45.
The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 0.9 %
TSE DSG opened at C$129.20 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$95.03 and a 12 month high of C$137.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$129.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$121.27. The stock has a market cap of C$11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Descartes Systems Group
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.