The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Raimond Diederik Sells 10,077 Shares

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Raimond Diederik sold 10,077 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.85, for a total value of C$1,318,575.45.

TSE DSG opened at C$129.20 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$95.03 and a 12 month high of C$137.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$129.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$121.27. The stock has a market cap of C$11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

