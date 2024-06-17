StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Sells $380,130.66 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) insider Diego Rotsztain sold 5,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $380,130.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Diego Rotsztain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get StoneX Group alerts:

On Thursday, June 6th, Diego Rotsztain sold 1,090 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $80,115.00.

StoneX Group Price Performance

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $70.30 on Monday. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $53.89 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average is $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $818.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 125,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 39,302 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in StoneX Group by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 49,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter worth $464,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in StoneX Group by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 97,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 29,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in StoneX Group by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,845,000 after buying an additional 489,359 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StoneX Group

(Get Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.