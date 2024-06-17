Short Interest in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Expands By 33.3%

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYI. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 976.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 139,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 126,695 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

