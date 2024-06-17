Short Interest in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Decreases By 15.8%

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,390,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 23,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB opened at $41.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14. Williams Companies has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $41.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMB

About Williams Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.