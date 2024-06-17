Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Increases By 33.3%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITBO opened at $20.16 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

