Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
Saputo Trading Down 0.4 %
SAP opened at C$29.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$25.28 and a 12 month high of C$31.50. The firm has a market cap of C$12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.19.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
