Said Ouissal Sells 10,217 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of MARA opened at $19.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a current ratio of 23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 5.46.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.89 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,392 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,531,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after buying an additional 410,146 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 159.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 323,134 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,429,000 after acquiring an additional 296,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

