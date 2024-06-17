Richard J. Marcogliese Buys 2,750 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) Director Richard J. Marcogliese purchased 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $65,972.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,283.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $24.07 on Monday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is -80.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 113,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,295,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 185,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 48,254 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DK shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

