Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CEO Buys $248,160.00 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Hunt purchased 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.08 per share, with a total value of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,495,162.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anthony Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of Repligen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72.

Repligen Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $125.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 502.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.57 and a 200-day moving average of $176.55. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $211.13.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $48,208,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $22,552,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,648,000 after purchasing an additional 107,570 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Repligen by 1,259.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,434,000 after purchasing an additional 107,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 27.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 458,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,951,000 after purchasing an additional 99,763 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

