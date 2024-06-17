Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the May 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $42,952.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,738,506 shares in the company, valued at $19,697,272.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 16,099 shares of company stock valued at $182,524 over the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIO. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 1,362.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 62.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $504,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MIO opened at $11.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.27. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

