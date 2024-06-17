Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE PHD opened at $9.82 on Monday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54.
About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
