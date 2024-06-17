Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PHD opened at $9.82 on Monday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

