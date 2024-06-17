Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY) Director Roger Hd Lacey Buys 12,250 Shares

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) Director Roger Hd Lacey purchased 12,250 shares of Pineapple Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $20,212.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PEGY opened at $1.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. Pineapple Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.90). Pineapple Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.90) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pineapple Energy Inc. will post -11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pineapple Energy stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pineapple Energy Inc. ( NASDAQ:PEGY Free Report ) by 186.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,812 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 2.80% of Pineapple Energy worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

