PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) CEO Purchases $28,247.44 in Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Lorber bought 628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.98 per share, with a total value of $28,247.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 124,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,745.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PhenixFIN Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PFX stock opened at $45.12 on Monday. PhenixFIN Co. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $91.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.93.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.51). PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 125.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PhenixFIN Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PhenixFIN Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from PhenixFIN’s previous dividend of $0.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PhenixFIN stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PhenixFIN comprises 3.4% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.32% of PhenixFIN worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

