Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) VP Sells $43,692.00 in Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Owens Corning Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE OC opened at $176.58 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $184.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.46.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.21.
Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.
