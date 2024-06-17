Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) VP Sells $43,692.00 in Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Owens Corning Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $176.58 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $184.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 196.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $60,424,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.21.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

