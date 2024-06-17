OFS Credit Company, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:OCCI)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

OFS Credit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 52.7% per year over the last three years. OFS Credit has a payout ratio of 116.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ OCCI opened at $7.47 on Monday. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.32.

In other OFS Credit news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $30,328.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,989 shares in the company, valued at $813,144.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,625 shares of company stock worth $182,429. Insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

