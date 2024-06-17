NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$48,867.00 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 3,580 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.65, for a total transaction of C$48,867.00.

TSE:NVA opened at C$13.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.75.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$309.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.00 million. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.3395253 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on NuVista Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.31.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

