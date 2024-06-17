NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$48,867.00 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 3,580 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.65, for a total transaction of C$48,867.00.
TSE:NVA opened at C$13.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.75.
NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$309.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.00 million. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.3395253 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.
