Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.200-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nucor also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS.
Nucor Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE NUE opened at $154.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.56. Nucor has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.60.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on NUE. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a hold rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.50.
In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
