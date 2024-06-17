Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,204,712.45 in Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 275,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $2,204,712.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,631,954 shares in the company, valued at $69,141,951.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Liberty 77 Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 14th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 98,858 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $809,647.02.
LGF-A stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92.
About Lions Gate Entertainment
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.
