Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.450-15.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 14.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.9 billion-$12.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.8 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.86.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $199.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $188.65 and a 52 week high of $234.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $1,407,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,272.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $1,407,387.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,058 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

