JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in JOYY by 53.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of JOYY by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 59,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 14,690 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of JOYY by 1,758.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,428,000 after acquiring an additional 628,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in JOYY by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 56,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY stock opened at $28.15 on Monday. JOYY has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $564.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.36 million. JOYY had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JOYY will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

