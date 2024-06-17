Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Senior Officer Acquires C$14,940.00 in Stock

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alfred Aguilar Colas purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, with a total value of C$14,940.00.

Shares of JAG stock opened at C$2.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.23. The company has a market cap of C$190.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.12 and a twelve month high of C$3.14.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of C$43.92 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.5763052 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Ventum Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$2.35 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

